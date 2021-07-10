Golf scholarship winners recognized

Contributed photo

Scholarship winners were recognized recently at the 13th annual Eddie King Memorial Golf Tournament sponsored by the Northwest Georgia Senior Association at Nob North Golf Course. From left are Wiley Jones, tournament chairman; Amelia Jones, Sonoraville High School; Megan Johnson, Rockmart High School; Carter Pinkard, Rockmart High School; Connor Johnson, Buford High School; Cooper Korn, North Cobb High School; Audrey Holder, Northwest Whitfield High School; Ron Skopek, sponsor; and Shelia King, wife of Eddie King. Winners not pictured are Connor Johnson, Dalton High School; Hunter Frisbee, Coahulla Creek High School; Caleb Mathis, Woodland High School; and Parker McPherson, Cartersville High School.