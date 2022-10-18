Former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon surprised participants at the annual Georgia Sheriffs Youth Homes golf tournament at Indian Trace in Chatsworth on Friday. Known for his base stealing skills and “The Catch” during the 1992 pennant chase, Nixon brought balls and signed them for golfers participating in the fundraiser. All of the balls that he brought were donated to the cause and signed for eager sports enthusiasts making a small donation. From left are Nixon; Tiffany Hammontree, Cindy Lock, and Nikita Jordon of Cherokee Estate in Dalton and MoutainView in Chatsworth; and Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport.