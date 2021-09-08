Golf tournament helps Dalton families

When most people think of a golf tournament, they envision an exclusive event with elite professionals playing for huge prize money on a beautifully manicured course; and they are not mistaken but they may not know that there is an important golf tournament played in Dalton, on a professionally designed course, by golfers playing for money, but not for themselves.
On Monday, Oct. 4, area golfers will play a tournament at The Farm Golf Club, a nationally recognized golf course in Rocky Face. They are playing to benefit a local community organization called DOC-UP (The Dalton Organization Of Churches United For People). The money raised will be used in Whitfield County to help families who need assistance paying past due rent or utilities, and some prescriptions, due to unexpected circumstances.
Although DOC-UP may be unfamiliar to some, it is an agency sponsored by many area churches and businesses for over 30 years. DOC-UP not only helps clients with essential funds, volunteers help counsel families giving personal advice on budgeting, and classes on life skills, healthy nutrition and container gardening while also addressing prayer requests and providing bibles to all who ask. Referrals from DOC-UP to other local agencies may result in additional resources to further assist families.
Sources for funding the services provided by DOC-UP include the annual golf tournament, local churches, corporate donations, various grants and personal gifts.
"This golf event, while a large and critical part of our funding, is a fun event enjoyed by all players regardless of their golfing skill level," said Jim Touhy, 2021 tournament chair and DOC-UP board member. "Local companies enter teams and individuals put their own teams together with friends and clients. This event is essential to the funding of our charitable outreach in the community. In addition, personal donations and raffle ticket purchases can be made by non-golfing residents. We are not as well known as some of the other, larger, state and national charitable organizations that operate in Dalton/Whitfield County, all of which are needed, but DOC-UP focuses only on the needs in the immediate community."
For information about DOC-UP and how to register to play in the golf event or to make a tax-deductible donation, contact docup.dalton@gmail.com or visit www.docupdalton.org.
