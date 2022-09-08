VARNELL — As far as birthday presents go, scoring three rushing touchdowns in a 35-0 win ranks near the top of the list for Coahulla Creek High School’s Payton Gordon.
On his 18th birthday, Gordon’s grind-it-out running game and big passing plays from quarterback Kace Kinnamon led Coahulla Creek (2-1) to a 35-0 win over visiting Chattooga (0-3) Thursday night.
“It’s a great birthday present,” Gordon said. “The line did a great job of making holes for me.”
Gordon scored two first-half touchdowns and added his third early in the fourth quarter on a 21-carry, 103-yard night.
“If he continues to run the ball hard, then that’s really going to help us out,” Coahulla Creek head coach Danny Wilson said. “That’s what we expect out of him. He knows he’s going to be the guy to carry the football.”
Creek led 14-0 after the first quarter, 21-0 at half and 28-0 after the third. The Colts didn’t punt until backups entered the game in the third quarter.
The Colts’ drives ranged from the sustained march — like the nine- and eight-play drives that ended in Gordon’s 6-yard and 1-yard touchdowns in the first half — or the quick-strike — like Kinnamon’s 59-yard touchdown pass to a sprinting Tyson King on just the third play from scrimmage.
Kinnamon added another touchdown in the third quarter, a 22-yard strike to Nate Tilley. Tilley caught the ball at the 5-yard-line, where he was initially stood up by a Chattooga defender before churning in for the score.
Kinnamon was 9-for-12 through the air for 206 yards and the two scores. He also ran for 97 yards on just six carries and hit Tilley for a 44-yard bomb that set up a Gordon score.
The Colt defense made plays when it needed to in preserving the shutout too.
With Chattooga deep in Creek territory in the first quarter, defensive back Keith Collins stepped in front of Quarry Gibson’s pass for an interception at the 8.
As time ticked down in the first half, Chattooga reached the Creek 2 after a marathon 17-play drive that lasted 10 minutes, but a Karim Bradley sack pushed the Indians back and Chattooga failed to reach the end zone on fourth.
Gibson made the most noise for a Chattooga offense that didn’t get off many big plays against Creek’s defense.
He passed for 87-yards, including a 44-yarder in the first quarter, and ran for another 52.
The game only happened on Gordon’s birthday due to a last-minute schedule change.
The game was originally set for Friday night in Summerville. Flooding last weekend in Chattooga County forced the game to Varnell in a rescheduling announced on Monday, then the game was shifted to Thursday night with inclement weather possible for tonight.
Coahulla Creek collected donations of bottled water at the game to send to relief efforts in Chattooga County after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in the county.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for them,” Wilson said of Chattooga. “For what they’ve been through this week, for them to come over here and give that kind of effort says a lot about their character.”
The Colts open Region 6-3A action next week. Coahulla Creek hosts Ridgeland on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“This is just a stepping-stone for the region,” Gordon said. We’re going to hit it next week and stay ready.”
Chattooga will play at Murray County next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.