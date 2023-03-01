On Saturday, March 18, runners are invited to participate in the 25th anniversary of the GraduRUN 5K and One-Mile Fun Walk.
In 1998, Gateway Bank & Trust launched the Education Run/Walk, a fundraiser benefitting the students in Catoosa County Schools. When Communities In Schools of Catoosa County was established a little over 20 years ago, the partnership with Gateway continued and the race became an annual event, renaming to GraduRUN.
Over the years changes have taken place, and GraduRUN continues. Gateway Bank & Trust merged with First Volunteer Bank in September 2012. In late 2021, First Volunteer Bank acquired First Bank of Dalton/Calhoun and in August 2022 rebranded to Builtwell Bank.
“Through mergers and acquisitions, our commitment to the communities we serve is even stronger,” said Don Griffin, executive vice president, director of human resources at Builtwell Bank. “GraduRUN rallies our communities together for a morning of fun and exercise, while benefitting a great cause."
Over the past 24 years, GraduRUN has raised over $106,000 for Communities In Schools of Catoosa County.
Communities In Schools, a nonprofit organization, works to help students achieve more in their school system by providing them with support to help them succeed inside and outside the classroom.
Builtwell Bank is a community bank headquartered in Chattanooga. Stretching across 13 counties in Tennessee and North Georgia, Builtwell has 30 branch locations.
GraduRUN begins at 8 a.m., with registration starting at 6:30 a.m. Runners can still meet the event's pre-registration deadline of Monday, March 13. Registration is available online at www.ciscatoosa.org, www.active.com or in person at any North Georgia Builtwell Bank location.
Event details/schedule:
• Date/time: Saturday, March 18. Race starts at 8 a.m.
• Entry Fee: $25 (chip-timed race) pre-registration (before March 13); $30 day of race registration.
• Location: Builtwell Bank, 5102 Alabama Highway, Ringgold.
• Course: Relatively flat though beautiful Ringgold. Course certification No. GA05010WC.
• T-shirts: Short-sleeve shirts will be guaranteed to pre-registered runners. Late registration shirts may or may not be available the day of the race.
• Awards: Top overall male and female in each group (15 and under, 16-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-59, 60-64, 65-69, and 70 and over).
• Prizes: There will be door prizes awarded following the event.
For more information, contact Communities In Schools of Catoosa County at (706) 858-0529 or Builtwell Bank at (706) 965-1500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.