Great out of the gate: Dalton's Gibbs named ACC's top rookie for Saturday debut with Georgia Tech

Former Dalton High School running back Jahmyr Gibbs is no stranger to winning awards, and it only took him one game to earn his first collegiate accolade.
For his performance in Georgia Tech's 49-21 loss to Central Florida on Saturday, Gibbs was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week. The true freshman made his collegiate debut Saturday and finished the game with 219 total yards and two touchdowns. A 15-member media panel selects the award, which goes to the top performing conference newcomer.
He made an immediate impact the first time he touched the ball in his college career. Gibbs took the game's opening kickoff, weaving through potential tacklers, for a 75-yard return to the UCF 21. Three plays later, the Yellow Jackets scored a touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead.
His first score was a 9-yard reception just before halftime from fellow freshman Jeff Sims, while Gibbs' fourth-quarter 33-yard rushing touchdown drew Georgia Tech within a touchdown of UCF.
Gibbs rushed for 66 yards on 15 carries and caught four passes for 60 yards to lead Tech in receiving. Gibbs racked up 93 return yards on two kickoff returns.
Sims received the award the previous week after Georgia Tech's season-opening 16-13 win over Florida State. Gibbs did not play in the Yellow Jackets opener.
Gibbs starred at Dalton, rushing for 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns as a senior in 2019. Gibbs, who was rated as a four-star recruit by most recruiting services, signed with Georgia Tech in February. Gibbs racked up many high school accolades in his time in the Catamount red and white. Gibbs was named an All-American by Sports Illustrated, participated in the 2020 All-American Bowl and was named the Class 6A Player of the Year by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.
