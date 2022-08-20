North Murray High School played Dalton High School for the first time ever Friday night, but the Mountaineers have to be glad it’s the first and only time they’ll face Dalton senior Tyson Greenwade.
Greenwade brought his A-game to the new rivalry, piling up six touchdowns and 371 yards on 24 carries — and added an interception on defense — as Dalton cruised to a 49-27 win at Harmon Field Friday night.
“The line was blocking great,” Greenwade said. “They did what they were supposed to, I did what I was supposed to, and that’s what happens when you do what you’ve got to do.”
Dalton spoiled the return of North Murray head coach Preston Poag to Harmon Field. Poag, a 1987 Dalton graduate and former Catamount assistant, was making his first visit to Harmon Field as a visiting coach.
Greenwade ran past, around and through the Mountaineer defense for his points. His first touchdown run came on a 48-yard gallop. He was shoved by a North Murray defender at the 5, but maintained balance and scored six.
Dalton led 7-0 at the end of the first before North Murray responded. Quarterback Seth Griffin powered in for a 6-yard rush to put North Murray on the board. A two-point try was no good, and the 7-6 score was the closest Griffin and the Mountaineers would get.
Luke Blanchard returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, and Greenwade added his second score a few minutes later, a short run after another long burst got him down to the 1.
Griffin responded with a long pass to Liam Rogers to reach the Dalton 19, then found Judson Petty for a 4-yard score a few plays later.
Griffin passed for 246 yards and two scores on 16 attempts, while running for two more touchdowns.
Dalton’s defense picked the reigning Region 6-3A Player of the Year three times though. Greenwade’s came in the fourth quarter, while Andy Atangana and Bubba Tanner also had interceptions.
Greenwade added his third TD with 36 seconds before half to put the Catamounts up 28-13.
A 60-yard sprint marked his fourth score, and a 36-yard run after Tanner’s pick set up a 5-yard burst for touchdown No. 5.
Greenwade and several of the Dalton starters exited in the fourth quarter with Dalton leading 42-13.
Griffin and the Mountaineers scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes, a rushing score and a second touchdown pass to Petty, and Greenwade and the Catamount starters trotted back on.
His sixth touchdown run came with just a few ticks left to make the final 49-27.
Senior quarterback Parker McClurg and sophomore QB Ethan Long both saw plenty of playing time for Dalton throughout the game after McClurg started. McClurg threw more passes, finishing 5-for-10 with 58 yards.
“It feels really nice to come out here and get a win with the boys for my first game of the year my senior year,” Greenwade said.
North Murray hosts Pickens Friday for the Mountaineers’ home opener. Kickoff in Chatsworth is set for 7:30 p.m.
Dalton has a bye Friday, then travels to play Sonoraville on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
