Griffin's the guy: After spot duty and time at safety, sophomore Seth Griffin is North Murray's QB

In a shootout at Ringgold last Friday night, North Murray High School needed someone to make plays and score points.
Several players stepped up. Old faces like senior running back Dante Tidwell and Noah Lunsford scored. A new transfer in former Murray County running back Cade Petty scored.
On a night where the Mountaineers scored nine touchdowns — and needed just about all of them in a 62-49 win — it was the first-time, full-time starting quarterback, sophomore Seth Griffin, that got them to the mountaintop.
Griffin scored the first two North Murray touchdowns, then tallied the final three North Murray scores — the longest stretch of uninterrupted scoring all night in the back and forth battle — to give the Mountaineers some separation. In the second game of his first season as the Mountaineers' full-time starter, Griffin threw for two touchdowns and rushed for three more.
"That was a crazy game," Griffin said. "We'd get a few stops on defense, and then they'd hit a big play. We knew we had a good game plan on offense going in, and we just stuck to it and our offense was kicking."
North Murray is no stranger in having a playmaker at the quarterback position. Preston Poag Jr., son of the Mountaineers' head coach, passed for 2,000 yards with 19 touchdown passes as a senior in 2018 before spending one year at Eastern Kentucky University and transferring to Kentucky's University of Pikeville.
Last year, athlete Ladd McConkey moved into the quarterback position and threw for 1,771 yards and 20 touchdowns, adding 924 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground while also starring as a defensive back. He's now a freshman at the University of Georgia as a wide receiver. As a freshman, Griffin last year spent time as McConkey's understudy at quarterback and was his defensive backfield-mate from the safety position while the Mountaineers charged to the school's best finish with an 11-2 record.
"He stepped up and played really well last year," Griffin said of McConkey. "I saw a bunch of things from him from the way he saw the game and slowed it down."
Griffin had played in a couple of games at quarterback in 2019, but, with the depth chart clear ahead of him and time spent at the position since he first played organized football at age 6, Griffin knew 2020 could be his year to take the reins.
"Ladd showed me that if you're going to be the quarterback, you've got to be the guy," Griffin said. "You're the one that has to take the chance to make big plays and throw it up for a touchdown. I saw the way he led vocally and physically."
Griffin was excited, and maybe a little nervous, coming into the season in his new role.
"I usually get a little bit of nerves before every game going back to middle school, but that's the way it is sometimes," Griffin said. "Once you get out there, everything calms down, and you're ready to compete."
Griffin had an uneven first game of the season, throwing for 77 yards but completing a 20-yard touchdown pass in a 20-10 loss against Northwest Whitfield. In his second game behind center, the sophomore was the spark plug North Murray needed against Ringgold. He finished with 157 yards passing and 59 yards rushing in addition to his five touchdowns while getting North Murray back to a 1-1 record.
As dominant as McConkey was at quarterback last year, Griffin brings a little bit of a different mindset to the position.
"The first thing I'm doing when I drop back is I'm looking to pass the ball," Griffin said. "I can run it when I need to, but I'm looking to find someone. I feel like I have the arm strength to make all the throws coach Poag wants me to make."
