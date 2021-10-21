Groundbreaking for Christian Heritage School's Ken White Athletic Center planned for later this month

Christian Heritage School is pleased to announce that the Ken White Athletic Center will officially break ground later this month, with plans of the facility being complete just in time for the 2022 spring baseball season.
The 7,000-square-foot, multi-purpose athletic training facility will serve as a significant asset to the school’s rapidly-growing campus. Located adjacent to Darin McClure Field, the facility’s primary use will be as a batting and training space for the school’s baseball and softball teams. However, with retractable netting, the facility is being constructed with additional sports in mind as CHS continues to expand its athletic programming and indoor practice space remains a premium.
The project will be led by Blake Brindle, owner of Fox & Brindle Construction Co., Inc. in Calhoun. Over the summer, Brindle and team completed facility renovations, upgrades and enhancements to the school’s campus and are looking forward to continuing to serve the CHS community as valuable partners. In addition to batting and training areas, the Ken White Athletic Center will include turfed spaces, restrooms, team meeting rooms, athletic offices and more.
The building’s namesake, longtime CHS supporter, community leader and philanthropist Ken White, is excited about the opportunities that the facility will provide for student-athletes of all ages.
“I support CHS because I believe in strong Christian, academic and athletic environments,” said White. “An indoor space to train will give our outdoor sports an advantage by being able to practice 365 days a year.”
The Ken White Athletic Center is the third athletic facility White has donated to the surrounding communities. An avid baseball fan, White spent 15 years coaching baseball and cherishes the time spent with young adults. Additionally, White seeks to promote the value in teaching, coaching and training student-athletes to compete for championship titles and is excited that a campus addition of this magnitude will continue allowing CHS to provide the most meaningful and valuable experience possible in the Northwest Georgia region.
White’s ties to CHS make him the ideal visionary for the project. A longtime member of the CHS Foundation Board Inc., White continues to serve the school in various capacities, as his grandchildren have been and continue to be recipients of the CHS experience.
The college-preparatory, independent, Christian school’s impact continues to spread across Northwest Georgia, with unprecedented growth in the school’s enrollment, partnered with a consistent vision of advancing the school’s mission of "Educating children to serve Christ." With an increasing number of programs, coaches and student-athletes, the development throughout each of the school’s four key foundational pillars, one of which being "Athletics that build," allows students of all ages to maximize their full potential.
Athletics Director of Development Hal Lamb, who joined the CHS leadership team over the summer, is excited to witness the continued growth in the school’s athletic facilities.
“Our goal is to provide the best facilities and opportunities for our student-athletes,” said Lamb. “We believe the new Ken White Athletic Center will generate a great deal of excitement as we continue to help build and enhance our athletic programs.”
Kent Harrison, newly-named varsity baseball coach and Head of School, feels blessed by the generosity of White.
“I am beyond grateful for the generosity, vision, and support that Ken White continues to contribute to Christian Heritage,” said Harrison. “His desire to bring such a significant project to fruition for our student-athletes allows us to make this dream a reality.”
