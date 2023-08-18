CHATSWORTH — With North Murray High School trailing Dalton 21-7 just after halftime, the Mountaineers stuffed the Catamounts on fourth down and hoped to start mounting the comeback.
Then turnovers deflated the Mountaineers’ chances.
Three straight North Murray drives ended in turnovers, and two of those turnovers led directly to Catamount points. A 75-yard interception return from Dalton’s Andy Gutierrez in the third quarter all but sealed the game.
“My eyes were wide open,” Gutierrez said. “I saw it coming, and I was just ready to make the play and score for my team.”
An efficient offense and opportunistic defense helped Dalton (1-0) cruise by North Murray (0-1) 35-14 to open the season in Chatsworth Friday night.
“I thought our guys played well,” Dalton head coach Kit Carpenter said. “There are some little things that we’ll need to work on, but it was a good opening game.”
Dalton quarterback Ethan Long tossed a trio of touchdown passes in the first half to get a Dalton 21-7 lead at half, with a quarterback sneak from North Murray’s Skyler Williams getting the Mountaineers on the board between Long’s second and third tosses.
North Murray shut down the first Dalton drive with a fourth-down stand on their own 20, but that’s when things fell apart for the Mountaineer offense.
Williams was stripped a few plays later, with Dalton’s Bannon Phelan falling on it at the 25. On the next play, Long found a wide open RJ Storey for his fourth and final touchdown pass.
Long was 12-for-18 with 243 yards and the four scores, with two going to Storey and two to Kendrix London. Storey caught scoring passes of 25 and 13, while London caught a 41-yard, tackle-breaking touchdown to go with a nine-yard screen scamper.
With North Murray trailing 28-7, a screen from Williams to Judson Petty got North Murray all the way to the one yard line before another turnover erased another scoring chance.
There was a fumble on the snap, and Dalton’s Denzel Vazquez hopped on it.
The Mountaineers got their own turnover luck on the next Dalton possession when Hudson Hulett picked Long, but Williams would return the favor for the backbreaker, when Gutierrez stepped in front of a short pass and had a clear path all the way back to the end zone, putting Dalton up 35-7.
“It was just straight energy,” Gutierrez said. “That was the plan and what we brought to practice on defense. We just executed the game plan.”
Williams, who started his first game at quarterback after the departure of three-year starter Seth Griffin, threw two picks and lost two fumbles, but also made some plays to keep North Murray’s offense chugging. He tossed for 205 yards, including a couple of late deep balls to Hulett and Petty.
Petty got in for a nine-yard rushing touchdown with just three minutes left.
“That quarterback’s going to be a great player,” Carpenter said. “Coach (Preston) Poag does a great job of developing his team.”
The ground game for Dalton didn’t produce any touchdowns, but Adriel Hernandez led an effective attack. He finished with 135 yards on 19 carries.
The two teams played for the first time last season, with Dalton scoring a 49-27 victory at home. The Cats now hold a 2-0 margin in the young series between the two teams.
North Murray travels to Jasper next Friday to play Pickens. Dalton will have an early-season bye next week before resuming action Sept. 1 at home against Sonoraville.
