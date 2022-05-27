After leading the Northwest Whitfield High School boys soccer team to the state finals in 2022, head coach Isael Gutierrez’s workload could be growing next season.
Gutierrez is set to coach both the girls and boys soccer teams at Northwest until a position opens up for a new faculty member and coach to be hired at the school, Northwest principal Mandie Jones said Friday.
Amanda Moore is retiring from coaching after two seasons and leading the Lady Bruins to back-to-back state Final Four appearances.
Gutierrez, whose Bruins fell 2-1 to Southeast Whitfield in the Class 4A state championship game in his first year on the boys job, is happy to take over both roles until a spot opens up, Jones said.
“He has coached most of the girls since middle school through club, so he knows them well,” Jones said.
Jones said she doesn’t know yet exactly how long Gutierrez will take on the dual role.
The school doesn’t have a teaching slot open for next school year for an additional staff member to be brought on. When one opens up, Jones said, the school will advertise an opening for the position.
Gutierrez will “more than likely” be the girls coach next season unless a teacher unexpectedly leaves, Jones said.
