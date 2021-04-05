The COVID-19 pandemic couldn't have been predicted when Dalton's Haig Mill Lake Park was being planned prior to its opening in 2018, but there's perhaps no better place in the city to spend a morning, afternoon or evening of social distancing.
"Especially with COVID, when you couldn't go anywhere, you could go to Haig Mill," said Lisa Hughey, the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department's programs manager. "And that's where people went. That gave them some outlet and some fresh air to go and get outside."
From the walking trails to the fishing to the playground to the kayak rentals, the park was designed as a one-stop recreation shop for locals and outsiders alike, and that's exactly what it's provided since that October 2018 opening, according to Hughey.
"We've got trails and beautiful parks all around, but this is kind of one of those all-encompassing parks that has everything you would need to have a family outing," she said.
Since the park's opening, Hughey said people and organizations keep finding new uses for the space, whether it's the 3 ½ mile walking trail or the playground and kayak rental station, which are both compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
"We're now able to hold different events there, like trail runs and other activities, and some schools use it to practice for cross country meets," Hughey said.
Hughey said the department was pleased with the amount of use that the park is getting year-round.
"If it's a pretty day and you go out there, there's going to be a parking lot full of people," Hughey said. "There's going to be people walking or running, the playgrounds going to be packed and there is going to be kayaks in the water. There's people out there on colder days, too. To be able to have it so close, some people come over from their work on lunch to run a lap."
Commuters from within the city may have an easier way to get to the park in the future as well.
A paved greenway trail is planned to connect Chattanooga Avenue to the park. According to the city, the first stage of the project is scheduled to begin this spring.
"It's hopefully going to be a paved sidewalk or rock trail to connect downtown with Haig Mill," Hughey said. "It's going to give it that connection so you don't have to hop in the car, you can walk or bike over there. It will really bring the city together."
The park has proved to popular to people outside of Dalton and Whitfield County.
"It's not just people from Dalton that come, but people from all over that come to use it," Hughey said. "There are people from as far as Atlanta that make regular trips to the park."
But, that doesn't mean the city's residents are forgotten.
"Since it's been open, we've had a lot of people call and tell us that they appreciate having a place like Haig Mill," Hughey said. "It just gives people a quality of life that they have somewhere to go and walk other than a sidewalk. They don't have to go to Chattanooga. They can stay and appreciate the beauty of their own hometown."
