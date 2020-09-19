After shutting out Landmark Christian last week to even their season record, Christian Heritage School opened their home slate Friday with another stifling defensive performance in a 38-6 win over Villa Rica.
"We have 11 really good players over there on our 'Bad Company' defense," said Jay Poag, head coach of the Lions. "Whoever we play, we expect them not to score."
Offensively, Christian Heritage moved the ball nearly at will, with quarterback Christian Thomas regularly finding his top target, wide receiver Evan Lester, and a lightning-and-thunder rushing attack that accounted for all five touchdowns — three by junior Solomon Locke and two short ones by junior Gage Leonard.
"Overall, it was a good night, and we want to play teams like Villa Rica (that have) a lot of speed," Poag said. "We're grateful they played us, because it's hard to get teams to play us.''
On the game's opening possession, the Lions marched to the Villa Rica 30 after starting on their 33, but needed 2 yards to move the chains on fourth down. Poag rolled the dice, and Lester pulled down a pass from Thomas for a gain of 29 before Leonard crashed into the end zone on the next play.
Following a fumble by the road team recovered by the Lions at the Villa Rica 32, and then a pair of 15-yard personal foul penalties on the Wildcats, Locke scored from six yards out on a direct snap from center, and Jonah Paniagua's extra point made it 14-0 with 9:54 remaining in the half.
The Wildcats didn't record a first down until more than two minutes of the second quarter had elapsed, and with 6:44 remaining, Locke located the smallest of seams and burst through it for a 69-yard touchdown.
"Lineman were blocking (well), and even our quarterback was out there blocking for me," Locke said. "Most quarterbacks don't do that."
A turnover on downs at their own 41 looked to be the possible coup de grâce for the visitors, but Todric Walters intercepted a pass from Thomas at the Villa Rica 21, and then, on a third down from the Wildcats 42, Kobe Hussion was left alone along the sidelines. The 58-yard touchdown pass from Najeh Pritchett got the Wildcats on the board, but the extra point attempt was blocked.
The Lions, who have the largest senior class in program history this year after finishing last season 9-2, responded with alacrity, as less than a minute later, Locke took a direct snap 34 yards to the doorstep before Leonard plunged in from a yard out to push the margin to 28-6 with 2:45 left until the break.
Early in the second half, the Wildcats drove into Christian Heritage territory, but Ben Hermann sacked Pritchett back at the 35, knocking them out of field goal range.
On the ensuing possession, Thomas used his wheels to scramble for 13 yards on a third down, and on the next play, Locke took the direct snap and made magic out of a run that seemed destined for minimal gain. Ostensibly stacked up by the Wildcats, he cut outside, then scampered 71 yards for a touchdown to make it 35-6.
"The play looked over, but my linemen kept blocking, and I just used my vision," Locke said. His offensive line "made an opportunity for me to get outside and keep going."
As for outrunning the entire Wildcats defense once he broke containment?
"That's just God-given speed," Locke said with a beaming smile.
The Lions, a semifinalist in last year’s Class A Private playoffs, earned their final points on a 32-yard field goal with 10:34 remaining in the game by Paniagua, who missed two other attempts earlier in the game.
The Wildcats (1-1) saw their final scoring threat snuffed out when, after reaching the Christian Heritage 44, Jeffson Locke and Evan Lovain sacked Pritchett on a fourth down play with 5:45 left in the game.
The Lions (2-1) will remain home Friday for a game against Heritage High School, a playoff team last season in Class 4A.
"That's a big game, but we've got a good football team," Poag said. "We've got our eyes on a big prize this year."
