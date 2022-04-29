Southeast Whitfield High School returned many players from its state championship team last season, but it was a freshman that helped send the Raiders back for a chance to repeat.
Freshman Jonathan Hernandez scored three goals to lift Southeast (18-2-3) over Columbus (18-1-1) in the Class 4A semifinals Friday night, handing host Columbus its first loss of the season and sending Southeast into the state championship game Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Mercer University in Macon.
The state championship opponent is a familiar one for Southeast. County and region rival Northwest Whitfield defeated East Hall 5-1 Friday night to join Southeast in the state championship game.
“We came out and played like we were supposed to,” said Southeast head coach Hector Holguin. “We pressed them, and Jonathan was able to put three away.”
Southeast led 1-0 at halftime after Hernandez’s first goal.
The freshman needed just four minutes in the second half to score his second, then netted a third with 18 minutes to play.
“We hit the crossbar a few times and probably could have had a couple of more,” Holguin said.
Columbus scored its first goal with seven minutes to play, but a comeback didn’t go any further.
Earlier this season against Northwest, the Raiders came away with a 3-2 win in overtime. That game secured Southeast the Region 7-4A championship. Now the two will play with state supremacy on the line.
“It’s awesome for our community,” Holguin said. “I think it’s going to be a fun night, and we’re looking forward to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.