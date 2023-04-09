Former Northwest Whitfield High School girls’ soccer coach Amanda Moore remembers when then-freshman Lexi Lyon first hit the weights for fall workouts.
Lyon, now a junior and three-sport varsity athlete for the Bruins, was born with what doctors believed to be Amniotic Band Syndrome, a birth defect that resulted in her missing the lower part of her left arm and hand.
“When she first got to me, we were doing offseason workouts in October, lifting weights,” Moore said. “I would put the workout on the board, and I would think, ‘Man I might need to modify that for Lexi so she can do it with one arm?’ She was like, ‘No, I got it coach, you don’t need to modify it.’”
Bench press, squats and other lifts that would seem challenging to do single-handedly were done just as well by Lyon. Her condition doesn’t change much about the process.
“I feel like I work the same, I guess, but I have to compensate for only having one arm,” Lyon said. “I have to get creative on how I do some things that take two hands, obviously.”
Perhaps her most creative is her shot form. Her other two chosen sports, cross country and soccer, don’t require as much handiwork, but she still finds a way to put the ball in the net as a guard on the basketball team.
She shoots with her right hand and arm, using her smaller left arm to prop the ball in her hand. Northwest Whitfield girls basketball coach Bob Williams said there is a reason the guard has the green light to shoot all the time.
“The biggest thing with Lexi, you don’t even notice, I don’t realize that she’s playing with one arm because it doesn’t come into play,” Williams said. “She does such a great job, you know, she’s been doing it her whole life. There are no adjustments or anything, she just does what everyone else does and always has.”
After sitting out last basketball season, Williams noted the role that Lyon played defensively to lead to a Region-7-4A Region Championship and the Bruins’ Elite Eight run in the Georgia High School Association state playoffs this year. Because of her quickness and pressure on the ball, the junior wing was often tasked with guarding offensive threats.
“When she told me she wanted to come back, she wasn’t able to be with us in the summer,” Williams said. “I didn’t realize the impact she was going to have until we started practicing. Right from day one I could tell the impact from the competitiveness she has. I always put her against the best offensive player on the other team because she’s such a great defender.”
It’s not really the fact that she can do these things that makes her special, but it is the way Lyon perfects her game that does. Moore recalls the many post-practice sessions that show the work ethic Lyon possesses — one that has college programs interested in her soccer abilities.
“After practice, she and (teammate) Sophie Hargis — they were best buddies — they would ask me to let them into the weight room and they would go lift weights after practice if she thought she needed a lift,” Moore said. “She would work on conditioning if she thought she needed to condition and would go run the track. She just has a desire to work extra that most kids don’t have, and I think that will take her a long way.
“She does whatever everyone else is doing, it doesn’t matter if it’s lifting weights, if it’s drills, she plays like a regular player. She is 100%, whether it is practice, game, or offseason workouts.”
Lyon said her mentality is to always get better.
“I feel like every game you try to have a perfect game so it’s not, and you try to work on what you do wrong to achieve that goal,” Lyon said.
That effort — and vocal leadership on the field — helped Lyon become captain of the soccer team as a sophomore after a vote of her peers.
Williams, who noted she would probably be standing at the pregame meeting with referees and coaches next year, said Lyon’s presence is notable in the scorebook and the huddle.
“It’s her competitiveness,” Williams said. “She’s such a competitive person, whether that is on the soccer field or the basketball court, she tries to give it her all in everything she does. Beside the basketball part, she’s just a great person and so much fun to be around. The girls on the team love her, and there’s such a close bond between her and the girls. I think she brought us closer together.”
Lyon, who placed third individually at this season’s Region 7-4A cross country championships, already has region title for the season on the basketball court and will look to guide the Bruins to one on the pitch. She may have year left of high school, but her impact on Northwest Whitfield athletics and its culture has already been felt.
“What stands out for her is her positivity, her outlook on life,” Moore said. “She is one of those that is always happy to be there. She feels like she is blessed to be there, blessed to have that athletic ability.”
