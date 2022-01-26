If there was going to be a player to shoot a potential game-winning 3-pointer for second-ranked Talladega College in overtime against Dalton State College Wednesday night, the Roadrunners would have been content to let Cam Potts take it.
Potts came into the overtime period Wednesday having only hit one 3-pointer on the season. Just seconds before, Potts had missed two free throws that could have given the No. 2 Tornadoes a lead over Dalton State in overtime.
But, with the Roadrunners up by two with just 1.6 seconds remaining in overtime, Potts rose and knocked down the three-pointer, sinking Dalton State 81-80 in an electric game in front of a small, raucous crowd in Dalton State's Bandy Gym.
"It's heartbreaking to lose that way," Dalton State head coach Alex Ireland said. "You don't want to give him that look, but it's the right guy to shoot a three. He just hit it. It's heartbreaking for us to lose that way, but that's the best we've played. That shows us what we're capable of."
Dalton State and Talladega needed overtime to decide the contest even though Talladega (18-1, 8-0 Southern States Athletic Conference) came in with just one defeat and moved up to No. 2 in the NAIA in the latest coaches poll, which was released Wednesday.
After a back-and-forth first half, Dalton State (9-9, 4-5 SSAC) grabbed a 35-34 lead at the break and held the lead for most of the second half. The Roadrunners held their largest lead at 13 points (57-44) with 8:57 remaining in regulation.
Dalton State freshman and former Dalton High Catamount Franklin Almonte helped the Roadrunners to that large advantage. After taking a charge to erase a potential Talladega basket, Almonte went on a personal 8-0 stretch, scoring on a putback, from an assist by Igor Stokic and on a pair of free throws. Those eight points were Almonte's only points in just nine minutes of action.
Talladega erased that advantage with a 19-4 run, grabbing the lead at 63-61 with 3:10 to play.
After some basket trading, the teams went into the final seconds of regulation tied at 68. Talladega missed the potential winner in regulation, then Rodley Adjei's heave at the buzzer was too strong.
In overtime, an Antares Gwyn putback and an Adjei steal-and-score gave the Roadrunners a 79-76 margin. After Talladega's Darryl Baker made two free throws to put the score at 79-78, Potts' two missed free throws led to Adjei being fouled with 10 seconds left. Adjei made just one of two, leaving the door open for Potts to get his redemption and sink Dalton State with the late 3-pointer.
A full-court pass from Dalton State was broken up as the buzzer sounded, and the Dalton State upset bid fell just short.
"It shows growth. It shows that we've grown throughout the year," Ireland said. "You're playing with one of the nation's best teams. To be able to do that is something to build on."
Wednesday's game was Dalton State's best showing against top-tier competition.
The Roadrunners were downed 85-57 against No. 3 Loyola, while 21st-ranked Faulkner defeated Dalton State 90-70 on Monday.
Despite missing the late free throw that could have at least sent the game into a second overtime, Adjei was Dalton State's driving force in the late action. He scored 15 of his 19 points after halftime, with five coming in overtime.
He picked up some of the scoring slack when Igor Stokic cooled after a 12-point first half, setting a season high in points before the break.
Stokic, who ended the game with 16 points, also pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Roadrunners, who out-rebounded Talladega 35-34 even though the Tornadoes out-rebound opponents by eight per game on average, a mark in the top 10 in the country.
"We competed extremely hard tonight," Ireland said. "Rebounding was something we talked about in our scouting report."
Stokic wasn't the only hot-shooting Roadrunner in the first half. Jaelin Ferrell hit a trio of first-half 3-pointers and C.J. Perry also nailed a couple. The Roadrunners hit seven from behind the arc in the first half, eventually finishing 10-for-22. Perry finished with 11 points, while Ferrell and Gwyn both had nine points.
Baker led Talladega with 22 points, while Amir Yusuf tallied 10 points.
Dalton State doesn't have to wait long to get another crack at handing Talladega its first SSAC loss. The teams play again on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Talladega, Alabama.
"It's a shot to do what we did tonight and do it better," Ireland said.
