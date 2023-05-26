Perusing the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Soccer Teams feels a little like scanning an all-star roster from Whitfield and Murray counties.
A cavalcade of standouts from in and around Soccertown were honored by GACA when the all-state teams for each boys and girls soccer classification in the state were released this week. Marco Arostegui, who scored two goals for Christian Heritage School in a 2-1 Class A Division II state championship game win over Georgia Military College Prep, headlines the A-DII team as the classification’s boys player of the year. His coach, Rachel Boyd, was named the classification’s coach of the year, while Coahulla Creek’s Aurelio Jacobo and Dalton’s Matt Cheaves were named the boys coaches of the year in Class 3A and 5A, respectively. Jacobo and Cheaves both led their teams to state championships too.
Christian Heritage piles up honors in A-DII
The Lions received plenty of honors after winning the school’s first Georgia High School Association soccer state championship.
Arostegui was also named to the all-state first team in Class A Division II, where he was joined by teammates Peter Pridgen, Carson Russell and Manny Cruz. Levi Bishop and Noah Simpson were named to the second team after their seasons under coach of the year Boyd.
Coahulla Creek earns recognition in 3A
Jacobo earned the Class 3A coach of the year nod for leading Coahulla Creek to its second state championship in three seasons. Two of his senior leaders who helped make that run happen were honored with first team all-state selections by GACA.
Saul Barcenas, who piled up 31 goals and 11 assists, and Anthony Mendiola, who anchored Creek’s suffocating defense, were tabbed to the first team, while Luis Torres and Adal Velazquez were named to the Class 3A second team.
Dalton gets two boys, one girl on 5A first team
Cheaves won his seventh state championship ring this season when leading Dalton to the Class 5A state title, and he was rewarded with a coach of the year nod in the classification. Two of his postseason heroes were named GACA Class 5A first team all-state.
Zeke Ortiz, who scored 35 goals this year to lead the Catamounts, was named to the team, as was Luis Favela, who scored a pair of overtime goals in Dalton’s 2-0 win in the state championship game against Midtown.
On the girls side, Issela Briceno was named an all-state first teamer after setting a new program record with 29 goals on the year.
Dalton Academy nets honors in A-DI
Dalton Academy had plenty of representation on the Class A Division I squad.
Joe Gonzalez was named to the first team, while Brando Galindo, Andy Reynoso, Jesus Arrellano and Eri Lopez were all named to the second team in A-DI.
Northwest, Southeast put players on 4A teams
Both Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield earned honors on both the boys and girls sides in Class 4A.
Southeast Whitfield’s Angel Garcia was named to the boys all-state first team in 4A, as was Northwest’s Nico Cuna. Northwest’s Matthew Molina and Southeast’s Leo Barajas were recognized as all-state honorable mention.
Sophia Hargis and Lexi Lyon were both named to the first team in the girls class 4A all-state squad, while Lesley Alanis from Southeast earned an honorable mention nod.
Murray, North Murray each get representation in 2A
The two Murray County programs each placed a player on the Class 2A all-state teams.
Murray County’s Seth Hendrickson was named to the first team, while Uriel Marquez, who became North Murray’s all-time leading scorer this season, was named to the second team.
