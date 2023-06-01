For the second straight season, Christian Heritage School will have a new head girls basketball coach.
Josh Hembree has been named the new varsity girls basketball coach and dean of students at the high school, according to an announcement by the school.
Hembree will take over the leadership of the program from Greg Phillips, who spent one year in the role.
Phillips led the Lady Lions to a 12-14 record and an appearance in the Class A Division II state playoffs last season. Christian Heritage finished 0-19 in 2021-22 in the final year under previous head coach Frank Pinson.
“I cannot wait to get on campus and meet these students,” Hembree was quoted as saying in a release from the school. “I could not be more excited to build on the great job Coach Phillips has done with the basketball program.”
“I am looking forward to Coach Hembree’s leadership as we build upon last year’s success,” said head of school Kent Harrison. “His ability to build culture and create a winning atmosphere will cultivate a great experience for our female student-athletes.”
Hembree comes to Christian Heritage after serving as the varsity girls basketball and tennis coach at Cullman High School in Cullman, Alabama, since 2016. Before that, he spent nine seasons as head coach at Rome’s Darlington, a longtime former region rival of Christian Heritage.
Hembree played on the men’s basketball team at Berry College, and has led his varsity teams to state tournaments in 11 different seasons.
Hembree and his wife, Amber, have two daughters and one son, all of whom will join Christian Heritage for the 2023-2024 school year. Amber will serve as a counselor at the high school level. In addition to his athletic and leadership roles, Hembree will also teach math at the school.
“My family and I are so excited about the opportunity God has given us at Christian Heritage,” said Hembree in the release. “He has been so faithful to meet our needs and blessed us beyond anything we could have imagined. We are grateful to Mr. Harrison for making this dream possible for our family. Go Lions, and to God be the glory!”
