Heritage Point Park soccer complex groundbreaking

A groundbreaking was recently held for the Heritage Point Park soccer complex. The city of Dalton is using about $7.075 million of its share of the four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax approved by voters in 2020 to build two FIFA-size soccer fields at Heritage Point Park. FIFA is an international governing body for soccer. Pictured are community members and officials with the city of Dalton and Dalton Public Schools.

 Contributed photo

