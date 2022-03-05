Heritage Point Park soccer complex groundbreaking

A groundbreaking was recently held for the Heritage Point Park soccer complex. The city of Dalton is using about $7.075 million of its share of the four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax approved by voters in 2020 to build two FIFA-size soccer fields at Heritage Point Park. FIFA is an international governing body for soccer. Pictured are community members and officials with the city of Dalton and Dalton Public Schools.