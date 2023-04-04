The Dalton State College golf teams hosted their annual home tournaments on Monday and Tuesday.
The Dalton State women defended home course with a dominating win at the Roadrunner Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Cohutta, while the men navigated a field packed with nationally-ranked squads to finish fourth at the Roadrunner Classic at The Farm in Rocky Face.
The women rode a school-record low score of 11-under 277 in round one and Sydney Hermann’s low medalist finish to cruise to a 33-stroke victory over second-place Savannah College of Art and Design. The second-ranked Lady Roadrunners finished with a three-round total of 873, besting seventh-ranked SCAD’s 906. No. 9 William Carey finished third with a 910.
“It was a great three rounds for us,” Dalton State coach Jim McGrew said. “It’s always important for us to win our home event. It’s one of our three main goals.”
Hermann led the way in the dominant first round for Dalton State, shooting a 5-under 67 — a school individual record for lowest 18-hole score. Hermann set a new school-record low 54-hole score of 211 (-5). Rylie Kosney finished behind Hermann in second place overall, and Megan Donahue finished third in the individual standings. Northwest Whitfield graduate Sara Burger competed as an individual for the Lady Roadrunners and finished fourth in the standings. Mailey Buzzel finished 10th.
“In an event filled with top-25 teams, to win the way we did and have Sydney the individual winner, and Rylie, Megan and Sara on the all-tournament team speaks to how well we played,” McGrew said. “We still have a lot to work on and improve before postseason but a great way to finish the regular season.”
The Lady Roadrunners next compete in the Southern States Athletic Conference championship starting April 24.
The men fought against a tough field, but despite Steve Kibare earning a tie for second in the individual standings, ended 27 strokes behind defending national champion Keiser, which also won the Roadrunner Classic a year ago.
No. 1-ranked Keiser finished at 875 (+11), with No. 16 Coastal Georgia grabbing second with 881, No. 7 South Carolina-Beaufort passing Dalton State in round three on Tuesday and taking third with a +32, 896. Dalton State finished with a +38, 902.
Dalton State ended round one at fifth and climbed into third after round two before settling for fourth.
Kibare totaled a 216 to finish tied for second with Keiser’s Isac Wallin with 216. Keiser’s Jakob Stubhaug was the low medalist with a 211.
Gavin Noble finished in a tie for 17th for the Roadrunners, and Trevor Bassett and Davison Reynolds finished in a tie for 33rd.
“Today wasn’t our best, but a great week for Steve to finish runner-up in the strongest NAIA event of the season,” Dalton State coach Ben Rickett said. “We are at the point in the season where we need to be better if we are going to achieve the goals that we want to achieve. We are close but we have two weeks to get things straightened out before conference.”
The SSAC conference championships start April 17 in Greenville, Alabama.
