After three seasons as head coach of the North Murray High School baseball team, Seth Hickman is going north to take a job in Tennessee.
Hickman announced his resignation from North Murray on Friday and was introduced as the new head baseball coach at Ooltewah High School on Monday.
“To my players, current and former, I am so grateful that you allowed me to be a small piece of your life,” Hickman wrote on social media. “I gave you everything I had each and every day, and I’m so thankful to have been your coach.”
Hickman came to North Murray as an assistant in 2019 under then-head coach Preston Poag and was promoted to head coach the following year after Poag stepped down to focus on coaching the school’s football team.
Hickman’s first season leading the Mountaineers was cut short when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of remaining spring sports schedules in March 2020. North Murray finished 7-19 in 2021 and 4-22 this season, ending the year on a 19-game slide.
Hickman, a graduate of Heritage High School in Ringgold, has also been coaching a travel baseball team.
A replacement for Hickman has not yet been named at North Murray.
At Ooltewah, Hickman takes over for Brian Hitchcox, who spent 14 seasons as head coach at the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.