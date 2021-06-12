Player of the year: Cade Fisher, junior, Northwest Whitfield (pitcher, designated hitter) — 10-0 record; 77 2/3 innings pitched; .27 ERA; 160 Ks; 23 hits allowed; 12 BBs; .389 BA; .472 OB%; 42 hits; five home runs; seven doubles; 29 RBIs; 17 runs scored. Region 7-4A pitcher of the year.
First team
Pitcher: Daniel Skojac, sophomore, North Murray (pitcher) — 5-2 record; one save; 43 2/3 innings pitched; 2.57 ERA; 33 Ks; 24 BBs.
Pitcher: Ben Glines, junior, Coahulla Creek (pitcher) — 6-4 record; 66 1/3 innings pitched; 2.05 ERA; 62 Ks.
Infielder: Bryson Lofton, senior, Southeast Whitfield (infielder) — 110 plate appearances; .500 BA; .627 OB%; eight home runs; eight doubles; 32 RBIs; 26 runs scored; walked 30 times; struck out nine times. Region 7-4A Co-Player of the Year.
Infielder: Matt Redmond, senior, Northwest Whitfield (shortstop) — .404 BA; 42 hits; one home run; seven doubles; eight RBIs; 18 stolen bases; 34 runs scored.
Infielder: Caleb Nix, junior, Dalton (infielder) — .333 BA; four doubles; five home runs; 20 RBIs; Region 5-6A first-team member.
Infielder: Elian Bautista, junior, Christian Heritage (third base) — .303 BA; 23 hits; 18 RBIs; nine stolen bases; struck out three times.
Outfielder: Kaleb Valdez, senior, Dalton (outfielder) — .390 BA; seven doubles; five home runs; 21 RBIs. Region 5-6A first-team member.
Outfielder: Cade Petty, senior, North Murray (outfielder) — .385 BA; .505 OB%; 30 hits; five doubles; 10 RBIs; 23 runs scored; 24 stolen bases; walked 18 times.
Outfielder: Jacob Gentry, senior, Southeast Whitfield (outfielder, third base) — .341 BA; 28 hits; seven doubles; 16 RBIs; 11 runs scored; walked 10 times.
Catcher: Daiman Banta, senior, Northwest Whitfield (catcher) — .213 BA; 19 hits; two home runs; three doubles; 17 RBIs; four runs scored.
Utility: Keaton McQuaig, junior, Northwest Whitfield (pitcher, outfielder) — .280 BA; .358 OB%; two triples; eight doubles; three home runs; 25 RBIs; 23 runs scored. 4-5 record; 2.78 ERA; 74 Ks; 25 hits allowed; 50 BBs.
Utility — Aiden Hosford, junior, Northwest Whitfield (pitcher, third base) — .407 BA; .476 OB%; 44 hits; 11 doubles; 22 RBIs; 20 runs scored. 5-5 record; 2.79 ERA; 46 Ks.
Second team
Pitcher: Brady Pendley, junior, Dalton (pitcher) — 39 2/3 innings pitched; 3.70 ERA; 54 Ks. Region 5-6A second-team member.
Pitcher: Jordan Harrison, senior, Murray County (pitcher) — 4-2 record; 33 Ks.
Pitcher: Luke Owen, senior, Christian Heritage (pitcher) — 4-6 record; 4.23 ERA; 48 Ks; 13 walks.
Infielder: Trevor Headrick, junior, Coahulla Creek (third base) — .324 BA; one home run; 14 RBIs; 17 runs scored.
Infielder: Irvin Hernandez, senior, Coahulla Creek (shortstop) — .308 BA; eight RBIs; 21 runs scored; 13 stolen bases.
Infielder: Brannon Nuckolls, senior, Murray County (first base) — .300 BA; six doubles; one triple; five stolen bases.
Infielder: Gavin Morgan, freshman, Northwest Whitfield (first base) — .241 BA; 20 hits; eight doubles; 14 RBIs.
Outfielder: Kaleb Jones, senior, Murray County (outfielder) — .329 BA; 23 hits; three doubles; 10 stolen bases.
Outfielder: Pedro SanMartin, sophomore, Coahulla Creek (outfielder) — .329 BA; 23 hits; six RBIs; 10 runs scored; six stolen bases.
Outfielder: Bailey Stroud, sophomore, Coahulla Creek (outfield) — .345 BA; six RBIs; eight runs scored; five stolen bases.
Utility: Johnny Vega, sophomore, Southeast Whitfield (shortstop, pitcher, outfielder) — .301 BA; 28 hits; six doubles; one triple; 16 RBIs; 18 runs scored; walked 13 times.
Utility: Sam Reed, senior, Coahulla Creek (second base, shortstop) — .250 BA; seven extra-base hits; 17 RBIs; 11 runs scored
Honorable mention:
Dalton: AJ Hernandez, Brock Johnson, Tyson Neil
