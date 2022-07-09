Player of the Year
Cade Fisher, senior, Northwest Whitfield (pitcher, designated hitter): 7-1 record; 1.17 ERA; 138 strikeouts; 28 hits; 29 RBIs.Finished with a Georgia High School Association record for lowest career ERA with 0.71. Region 7-4A pitcher of the year.
First team
Brady Pendley, senior, Dalton (pitcher, infielder): 79 strikeouts; 1.81 ERA; .320 batting average. Region 5-6A first team.
Ben Glines, senior, Coahulla Creek (pitcher, first baseman): Pitched a no-hitter in win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. Region 6-3A first team.
Josiah Chiesa, senior, Christian Heritage (pitcher, infielder): 1.70 ERA; 63 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched; .292 batting average. Region 7-A Private second team.
Brady Ensley, junior, Southeast Whitfield (catcher, infielder): 21 hits; 14 RBIs; .467 batting average. Region 7-4A first team.
Landon Bennett, junior, Murray County (catcher): Region 6-3A first team.
Caleb Nix, senior, Dalton (first baseman): .415 batting average; .531 on-base percentage. Region 5-6A first team.
Tyler Neises, junior, Dalton (shortstop): .375 batting average; led Dalton in hits. Region 5-6A first team.
Elian Bautista, senior, Christian Heritage (infielder): .342 batting average; 24 hits. Region 7-A Private second team.
Aiden Hosford, senior, Northwest Whitfield (pitcher/third baseman): 82 strikeouts; 38 hits; 40 RBIs.; .369 batting average. Region 7-4A co-player of the year. Honorable mention All-State.
Daniel Skojac, junior, North Murray (pitcher/outfielder): 27 hits; .386 batting average; 18 RBIs; three home runs. Region 6-3A first team.
Keaton McQuaig, senior, Northwest Whitfield (pitcher, outfielder): 96 strikeouts; 36 hits; 22 RBIs; five home runs; .327 batting average. Region 7-4A first team. Honorable mention All-State.
Bailey Stroud, junior, Coahulla Creek (pitcher, outfielder): Region 6-3A first team.
Second team
Julian Childs, junior, Coahulla Creek (pitcher): Region 6-3A second team.
Darian Monteagudo, junior, Coahulla Creek (pitcher, infielder): Region 6-3A first team.
Taylor Frazier, sophomore, North Murray (pitcher, infielder): 19 hits; 16 RBIs; .260 batting average; 19 stolen bases. Region 6-3A second team.
Zander Frady, senior, Northwest Whitfield (infielder): 23 hits; 16 RBIs; .267 batting average. Region 7-4A second team.
Ashton Bowen, senior, Murray County (infielder): Region 6-3A second team.
Parker Eicholtz, senior, Dalton (pitcher/outfielder): .328 batting average. Region 5-6A second team.
Fischer Lloyd, senior, Northwest Whitfield (outfielder): 29 hits; 15 RBIs; .274 batting average. Region 7-4A second team.
Taylor Carrell, senior, Murray County (pitcher/outfielder): Region 6-3A second team.
Ryan Langford, senior, Coahulla Creek (pitcher/outfielder): Region 6-3A first team.
Trevor Headrick, senior, Coahulla Creek (pitcher/outfielder): Region 6-3A first team.
Honorable mention
Dalton: Brock Johnson.
North Murray: Sebastian Villareal.
Southeast Whitfield: Johnny Vega.
