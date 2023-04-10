VARNELL — A four-run second inning helped Coahulla Creek (12-10) to a 7-2 win over Bremen (15-7) at home Monday night.
After falling 5-4 to the Blue Devils on the road Friday in the first game of a Region 6-3A series, Monday’s win secured a split for Coahulla Creek.
Bremen scored two runs in the top of the second to get on the board first, but the Colts thundered ahead and didn’t look back.
Three straight singles in the second — from Fernando Hernandez, Liam Roche and Tyler Heyworth — loaded the bases, and Hernandez trotted home on a wild pitch. A sacrifice fly from Bailey Stroud brought home Roche, and Keith Collins singled to bring in Heyworth. Another sac fly — this one off the bat of Luke Swiney —scored the fourth run of the inning.
Coahulla Creek added one run in the third, fourth and sixth while the pitching staff locked down visiting bats. Stroud got the start, allowing four hits in his four innings. Three hits came during that two-run second inning, and Stroud struck out four batters.
Isaiah Hernandez and Tae Brogdon cleaned up in relief, allowing three hits in the remaining three innings.
Hernandez didn’t drive in any of the Colts’ runs, but he finished 3-for-3 with a double and rounded the bases to score once. Roche and Collins both finished 2-for-3, and Stroud totaled two RBIs.
The win made up some ground for Coahulla Creek in a tough Region 6-3A slate, but the Colts sit just outside of the playoff picture with two regular season series left.
Coahulla Creek travels to Adairsville for game one Thursday at 5:55 p.m. before playing game two Friday at 5:55 in Varnell. Coahulla Creek plays two with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe next week.
Also in local baseball action Monday:
Central-Carrollton 2, Northwest Whitfield 1
Central-Carrollton (6-16) allowed just one hit and slipped past Northwest Whitfield (10-11) in Tunnel Hill on Monday.
Each team scored a run in the third inning, and Central got the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth. The game was the first of a three-game Region 7-4A series. The two meet for a doubleheader Wednesday in Carrollton starting at 5 p.m.
Austin Cooley scored the Bruin run on a wild pitch after reaching base on a fielding error. Gavin Nuckolls got the lone hit of the game for the Bruins, a single.
Northwest pitcher Sam Crossen went all seven innings, allowing five total hits and striking out five.
Cedartown 18, Southeast Whitfield 1
Southeast Whitfield (1-22) dropped the opening game of a Region 7-4A series 18-1 to Cedartown at home on Monday.
The Raiders trailed 1-0 entering the third, but 10 runs in the third frame quickly put the game out of reach. The game was called after five innings.
Brett Cole drove in the Raider run, singling to center to bring in Alden Patterson in the fourth. Cole, Patterson and Brady Ensley each picked up one of the Raiders’ three hits on the day.
The teams finish off the series with a doubleheader Wednesday at Cedartown at 5 p.m.
