Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 14, Dalton 6
Dalton (0-1) dropped its season opener Monday with a 14-6 home defeat to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-0).
A five-run first inning propelled LFO to the lead, but Dalton answered with four runs in the second. Four runs in the top of the fifth helped LFO pull away.
Dalton was held to just five hits, with two of those coming from Julian Hernandez. Hernandez added an RBI on his 2-for-3 night, while Brandy McCullough had a double and an RBI.
Dalton tried Jose Santiago, Josh Mitchell and Lex Davey on the mound, and each allowed at least four runs. Davey managed four strikeouts.
The Catamounts host Coahulla Creek tonight at 5:30. Dalton downed the Colts in a preseason scrimmage, winning 13-8.
North Murray 9, Southeast Whitfield 0
Brylan Bond tossed a no-hitter to get North Murray (1-0) a season-opening win in the first game under new head coach Ethan Lents.
Bond led the Mountaineers past Southeast Whitfield (0-1) 9-0 in Chatsworth on Monday. In six innings of work, Bond struck out 10 batters and walked three.
At the plate, the Mountaineers added three runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings. Logan Malchesky finished 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Taylor Frazier had a double and an RBI. Bond also drove in a run, as did Leo Hernandez.
For Southeast, Johnny Vega struck out six batters in his time on the mound.
Southeast is on the road against Cass tonight at 5:30, while North Murray travels to play Northwest Whitfield at the same time.
Northwest Whitfield 18, LaFayette 8
A 12-run fourth inning buoyed Northwest Whitfield (2-0) to an 18-8 victory over LaFayette (0-2) Monday night in Tunnel Hill.
The high-scoring game was scoreless until the third inning, when LaFayette scored one and the Bruins scored two.
LaFayette broke out for six runs in the fourth, but Northwest answered that with the big 12-run inning. The Bruins added four more in the bottom of the fifth after LaFayette scored its final run, and the 10-run margin ended the game.
Austin Cooley was 3-for-4 with a double for Northwest. Gavin Morgan was 2-for-2 and piled up four RBIs, while Hank Scruggs was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Will Wade sent in a pair of runs too, and Austin Darnell hit a double.
Jackson Beckler and Avery O’Neal spent time on the mound for the Bruins, combining for nine strikeouts.
Northwest hosts North Murray tonight at 5:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.