Northwest Whitfield 7, LaFayette 2
New Northwest Whitfield head coach David Redmond’s debut was a happy one as the Bruins (1-0) defeated LaFayette (0-1) 7-2 on the road Thursday night to open their season.
A five-run fourth inning propelled Northwest ahead after LaFayette took a 1-0 lead. The Bruins added a run apiece in the sixth and seventh.
Redmond, a former Northwest assistant, took over the program after former coach Todd Middleton retired after the conclusion of his 20th season last year.
Cameron Collins had an RBI triple, and Seth Riverman finished 4-for-4 with an RBI. Hank Scruggs belted two doubles, while Gavin Morgan was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. The Bruins piled up 14 hits to LaFayette’s four.
Sam Crossen was Northwest’s starter. He allowed just one hit and struck out four before Hank Harrison came in and finished out the game with seven strikeouts in four innings.
The Bruins play LaFayette again Monday at 5:30 p.m. in Tunnel Hill.
Darlington 12, Coahulla Creek 3
Coahulla Creek (0-1) opened the year with a 12-3 loss to Darlington (1-0) Thursday at Riverbend Park in Dalton.
Darlington powered out to a 8-1 lead with seven runs in the second inning.
Bailey Stroud was 2-for-2 for the Colts, while Liam Roche was 2-for-4 with a double, Fernando Hernandez was 2-for-4 and Keith Collins had two RBIs.
The Colts used seven pitchers against Darlington.
Coahulla Creek plays at Dalton on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.