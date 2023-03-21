Dalton 7, Cass 4
Dalton (3-10) came alive late to move past Region 7-5A foe Cass (8-6) 7-4 on the road Tuesday night.
The Catamounts trailed 4-0 entering the sixth inning, but belted six runs in the sixth and capped with a run in the seventh to grab the win.
Charles Chappelle, Tyson Greenwade, Brady McCullough and Tyler Neises drove in runs during the six-run rally.
The teams continue a three-game series with game two Thursday at 5:55 p.m. in Dalton.
Gordon Lee 9, Coahulla Creek 3
Gordon Lee (8-4) handed Coahulla Creek (7-6) its third straight loss with a 9-3 win over the Colts Tuesday.
Gordon Lee didn’t score again after a six-run third inning put the Trojans up 9-1. Coahulla Creek managed a run in the fifth and the sixth, but couldn’t pair enough offense with the renewed defense.
Tae Brogdon came on in relief of Isaiah Hernandez and allowed just three hits and struck out three in four scoreless innings.
Bailey Stroud finished 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, and Luke Swiney added a double.
Coahulla Creek gets another shot at Gordon Lee on the road Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 9, Southeast Whitfield 1
A Hank Scruggs home run helped Northwest Whitfield (8-7) power past Southeast Whitfield (0-17) 9-1 in Tunnel Hill Tuesday.
Sam Crossen held the Raiders down from the plate, allowing two hits in a complete game while striking out six.
Scruggs finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and added a double. Seth Riverman was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs, while Trent Hixson doubled and sent in two runs. Cameron Collins and Austin Cooley also doubled.
An RBI double in the fifth inning for Southeast’s Brady Ensley scored Elijah Couch and got the Raiders on the board after Northwest got a 9-0 lead by the fourth.
The Region 7-4A foes finish a three-game series with a Friday doubleheader at Southeast at 5 p.m.
Rockmart 9, Murray County 1
Despite the game being tied at one in the fifth inning, Rockmart (7-6) ran away with a 9-1 win over Murray County (1-11) on Tuesday in Chatsworth.
Two runs in the fifth inning and six in the seventh helped Rockmart pull away.
A Braxton Vineyard RBI double sent in the lone Murray County run.
Murray County travels to Rockmart for the conclusion of a three-game series, a Friday doubleheader at 5 p.m.
