Calhoun 8, Dalton 1
Dalton (3-1) scored quickly and led early, but Calhoun (8-0) turned it on late to take down the Catamounts in Dalton Monday.
Tyler Neises singled in the bottom of the first inning to send home Parker Eicholtz — who hit a leadoff double — for the first run of the game.
Those two early hits were two of five on the evening for Dalton, and the run turned out to be the only run of the game for the Cats.
Calhoun was held off the board until the fourth, then added two in the fourth, four in the fifth and two in the seventh.
Brock Johnson was 2-for-3 for the Catamounts, while Brady Pendley hit a double.
Pendley started on the mound for Dalton and pitched the first four innings, striking out eight and holding the Yellow Jackets scoreless for three frames until Calhoun broke through for the fourth-inning scores.
Calhoun rotated four pitchers into the action, and the group combined to strike out 13 Catamounts.
It’s the first loss of the year for Dalton, which won its first three games under first-year head coach Ronnie Natola.
The Catamounts look to get back in the win column on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 4, Heritage 3
Coahulla Creek (2-4) slipped past Heritage (3-2) 4-3 on the road Monday.
With the game knotted at 3 in the sixth inning, Coahulla Creek scored to take the lead.
Coahulla Creek led 3-0 after the second inning before Heritage struck back to tie the game.
Ben Glines, Ryan Langford and Luke Swiney each finished with a double and two hits for the Colts.
Julian Childs and Bailey Stroud combined on the mound to lead Coahulla Creek to victory.
Gilmer 11, Southeast Whitfield 1
Southeast Whitfield (2-5) dropped a road game against Gilmer (4-1) 11-1 on Monday.
Gilmer got the scoring started in the first inning and led 7-0 by the time Southeast got on the board with its lone run in the top of the fifth.
A Cesar Hernandez single sent in Brett Cole for the Southeast run.
Gilmer added four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the game.
Brady Ensley hit a double for Southeast, which was held to three hits in the game.
Southeast hosts North Murray tonight at 5:30.
