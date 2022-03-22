Central-Carrollton 11, Southeast Whitfield 4
Southeast Whitfield (3-13) fell 11-4 at home against Central-Carrollton (10-7) Tuesday.
Bryson Durham was 2-for-3 for the Raiders, and Brady Ensley knocked in two runs.
The teams finish off the three-game series Friday with a doubleheader in Carrollton at 5 p.m.
Christian Heritage 9, Darlington 3
Christian Heritage (5-10) finished off a series sweep of Darlington (5-8) with a 9-3 win in Rome Tuesday.
The Lions led 9-0 after scoring seven runs in the top of the third inning, then held on through the seventh for the win.
Elian Bautista was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Brennan Corn and Brennen Richards each had two RBIs. Evan Hood was 2-for-4.
Hood pitched a complete game for Christian Heritage, allowing three runs and striking out three.
The Lions host Walker Thursday at 5 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 13, Cedartown 1
Cade Fisher homered at the plate and struck out 10 from the mound, while Aiden Hosford hammered another home run as Northwest Whitfield (8-7) defeated Cedartown (9-6) 13-1 on the road Tuesday.
Fisher, who allowed four hits while pitching the entire five-inning game, also hit a double. Keaton McQuaig was 3-for-4 with a two doubles and three RBIs.
The teams wrap up a three-game series with a doubleheader Friday at 5 p.m. in Tunnel Hill.
Rome 6, Dalton 5
Rome (6-10) scored a go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning to grab a 6-5 win over Dalton (9-3) in Rome Tuesday.
After Dalton took a 5-1 lead, Rome scored four in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game. Neither squad crossed the plate in the fourth or fifth.
Brock Johnson and Caleb Nix both were 2-for-4 for the Catamounts. Tyler Neises and Orlando Santiago each drove in a run for Dalton.
Dalton plays at Paulding County tonight at 5:55.
