Christian Heritage 10, Rome 1
Christian Heritage (1-0) opened its season with a combined no-hitter and a 10-1 victory at home over Rome (0-1).
Brennan Corn got the start, and Brennen Richards and Josiah Chiesa kept the no-hitter going. Richards was credited with the win after the trio struck out nine.
Elian Bautista led the Lion offense with two hits and four RBIs, while Chiesa brought in three runs.
The game was the first for Christian Heritage under new head coach Kent Harrison.
The Lions play on the road against St. Francis at 4 p.m. Friday.
Coosa 8, Murray County 2
Murray County (0-1) dropped its season opener 8-2 to Coosa (1-0) on the road Tuesday.
Murray was held to just three hits in the loss, which was the first game under new head coach Josh Wiggins.
Murray plays in Ringgold against Heritage on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (1-1) was shut down 13-0 Tuesday at home by Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-0).
The Raiders were held to just two hits on the night. Elijah Couch and Brady Ensley each had a single.
The same two teams play on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., this time in Fort Oglethorpe.
Northwest Whitfield 12, LaFayette 2
Northwest Whitfield (1-1) got a 12-2 victory over LaFayette (0-1) Tuesday night in Tunnel Hill thanks to an offensive explosion in the fifth.
Northwest led 4-2 entering the fifth, then scored eight in the inning to force an early end to the game via the mercy rule.
Keaton McQuaig led the way for the Bruins on the mound and at the plate, striking out five in five innings pitched and allowing just one run. McQuaig finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a double.
Fischer Lloyd went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Austin Cooley sent in two runs.
The Bruins will host Calhoun, which defeated Northwest on Monday, at 5:30 tonight.
