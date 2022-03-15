Coahulla Creek 10, LaFayette 2
Coahulla Creek (5-6) defeated LaFayette (4-7) 10-2 on the road Tuesday night.
The Colts scored one in the top of the first inning, then scored four in the third and three in the fourth to take a commanding 8-1 lead. Coahulla Creek added another run in the fifth before the teams exchanged a run in the seventh.
Coahulla Creek’s Trevor Headrick belted four hits in five at bats, including a double, and drove in three runs. Joey Estrada and Ben Glines each drove in two runs.
Ryan Langford, who hit a game-winning three-run homer to lift the Colts over Bremen Friday night, was walked four times Tuesday and crossed the plate for two runs.
Julian Childs pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and walking one while striking out six.
The Colts host LaFayette for a rematch Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7, North Murray 2
North Murray (4-7) managed two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Mountaineers couldn’t overcome a seven-run deficit, falling 7-2 at home against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (6-5) Tuesday.
Entering the seventh with just two hits as a team, North Murray broke through with a Taylor Frazier single, and Daniel Skojac double scored Frazier. Skojac scored after LFO fumbled a grounder, but the Mountaineers couldn’t get any further.
North Murray plays LFO again Thursday on the road at 5:55 p.m.
Pickens 2, Northwest Whitfield 1
Northwest Whitfield (6-6) and Pickens (8-4) played into the eighth inning Tuesday before a Pickens run in the top of the eighth gave them the advantage in a 2-1 win.
Pickens led off the scoring with a home run in the top of the first inning, then Northwest got on the board in the bottom of the second, with Austin Cooley reaching home thanks to a Pickens error.
That would be all the scoring until the eighth, as pitchers from both teams combined to hold the opposing team to four hits.
Cade Fisher got the start for Northwest, allowing three hits in his seven innings while striking out 10. Aiden Hosford pitched in the eighth.
The teams finish up a three-game series Friday in Jasper with a doubleheader at 5 p.m.
Rockmart 5, Murray County 1
Murray County (1-7) fell short 5-1 at home against Rockmart (6-4) Tuesday night.
Rockmart led 4-0 in the fourth inning before the Indians got on the scoreboard. Waylon Stanley singled to bring in Braxton Vineyard for a run.
The Indians couldn’t score again, and Rockmart added another in the seventh.
Murray makes the return trip to region foe Rockmart Thursday for a 5:55 p.m. game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.