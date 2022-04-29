Franklin County 12, Coahulla Creek 0
Franklin County 4, Coahulla Creek 2
Coahulla Creek (13-15) was swept by Franklin County (24-6) in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday night.
Franklin County won the first game 12-0, then held off the Colts 4-2 in a close game 2 to clinch the series.
The Colts reached the playoffs in the first year under head coach Justin Dover.
Franklin County plays the winner of a series between Mary Persons and Morgan County.
Wesleyan 16, Christian Heritage 1
Wesleyan 15, Christian Heritage 3
Wesleyan (27-4) swept Christian Heritage (7-19) in a doubleheader in Norcross Friday night in the first round of the Class A Private playoffs, eliminating the Lions.
Wesleyan won the first game 16-1, then ended the three-game series with a 15-3 win in game 2.
Druw Jones, a Vanderbilt University signee and the son of former Atlanta Braves All-Star outfielder Andruw Jones, showed out for the Wolves, belting two homers in the first game and going 2-for-2 in the second.
Christian Heritage’s Elian Bautista was 3-for-3 with an RBI in game 2, and Brennan Corn had an RBI in the first game.
The Lions end the season 7-19 in the first year under head coach Kent Harrison.
The Wolves advanced to the second round of the playoffs to face the winner of a first round series between Calvary Day and Strong Rock Christian.
