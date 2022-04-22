Carrollton 7, Dalton 1
Dalton (13-10) was downed 7-1 at Carrollton (19-10) Friday night on the last night of the regular season, ending the Catamounts’ playoff hopes.
Dalton entered the night with a chance to grab the fourth playoff spot in Region 5-6A with a win and an Alexander loss, but the Catamounts fell and Alexander defeated Rome 7-4 to grab the playoff seed.
Dalton’s lone run came on a Brock Johnson RBI in the sixth, but that was all the Catamounts could muster. Parker Eicholtz was 2-for-3 and Caleb Nix hit a double.
Dalton missed out on the playoffs in a tough region despite starting the season 13-3 under first-year head coach Ronnie Natola.
The Cats stumbled with seven straight losses to end the season in region play.
LaFayette 7, Murray County 3
Murray County (6-19) was downed 7-3 at LaFayette (8-20) Friday night in the Indians’ season finale.
Murray was held to two hits. Gage Winkler was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Landon Bennett also singled for Murray.
The Indians wrapped up the season at seventh in Region 6-3A in the first year under head coach Josh Wiggins.
Sonoraville 9, Coahulla Creek 8
Sonoraville (20-7) scored a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning to down Coahulla Creek (13-14) 9-8 in Varnell Friday.
The teams went into the seventh tied at 8.
The Colts had the game tied late despite Sonoraville doubling up Coahulla Creek in hits 16 to eight.
Bailey Saylors finished 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI, and Ryan Langford was 2-for-4 with a double. Julian Baker also doubled and had an RBI.
Despite the loss, Coahulla Creek secured a playoff spot with a loss by Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe to Ringgold Friday.
Coahulla Creek and LFO both concluded Region 6-3A play with a 9-7 region record, but the Colts defeated LFO in both games this season to earn a tiebreaker and the fourth seed for the playoffs.
The Colts take on Region 8-3A champion Franklin County in a first-round series starting Friday.
