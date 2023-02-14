Armuchee 7, Murray County 0
Murray County (0-1) fell to Armuchee (1-0) 7-0 in its season opener on Tuesday on the road.
Armuchee bookended the game with three runs in the first and four runs in its last at-bat in the sixth.
Murray was held to one hit, by Corven Sullivan.
Murray plays at Coahulla Creek Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Cass 6, Southeast Whitfield 1
Southeast Whitfield (0-2) dropped a Tuesday game to Cass (1-0) 6-1.
Southeast cut the Cass lead to 3-1 in the fifth inning, but the Colonels scored three runs in the sixth to seal it.
Brady Ensley belted a home run for Southeast’s only run of the game. The senior finished 2-for-3.
The teams play again at Southeast Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 5, Dalton 2
Coahulla Creek (1-1) downed Dalton (0-2) 5-2 Tuesday night.
Behind a stable of four Colt pitchers, Coahulla Creek held Dalton to one hit in the game and off the board until the fifth inning. Julian Childs, Isaiah Hernandez, Easton Parker and Pedro SanMartin all pitched at least an inning and contributed to the one-hitter. Tyson Greenwade got the lone Dalton hit.
Coahulla Creek’s Bailey Stroud dinged Dalton for two doubles and an RBI. Fernando Hernandez had two RBIs while Keith Collins was 2-for-4 and sent in a run.
Coahulla Creek hosts Murray County Thursday at 5:30 p.m., while Dalton plays on the road against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe today at 5 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 10, North Murray 1
Northwest Whitfield (3-0) shut down North Murray (1-1) 10-1 Tuesday in Tunnel Hill.
The Bruins scored four runs in the second inning to begin the convincing win. Hank Harrison and Will Wade pitched for Northwest, holding North Murray to just three hits. Harrison pitched five innings and was credited with the win. The pair combined for nine strikeouts.
Cameron Collins finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Northwest. Hank Scruggs was 2-for-3 with a double.
Brylan Bond drove in the lone North Murray run in the fourth inning.
Northwest is on the road against Gordon Lee Friday at 5:30 p.m., while North Murray is back in action at LaFayette at the same time.
