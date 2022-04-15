Cedartown 12, Southeast Whitfield 2
Cedartown 19, Southeast Whitfield 2
Cedartown (19-7) swept two games with Southeast Whitfield (3-26) in Dalton Friday night.
The visiting Bulldogs won the opener 12-2, then grabbed a 19-2 victory in the second game.
Despite the Raiders being held to seven hits across the two games, Johnny Vega got a hit in each contest, as did Bryson Durham.
The loss ends the season for the Raiders, the first under head coach Chad Ikerd.
Coahulla Creek 3, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 2
Coahulla Creek (12-12) outlasted Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (16-9) for a 3-2 victory on the road Friday.
The Colts scored all three of their runs by the third inning. LFO scored in the fifth, but couldn’t overcome the Coahulla Creek advantage.
Julian Childs and Ben Glines held the Colt lead from the mound, allowing just four hits and striking out seven between the pair. Childs pitched five innings, while Glines came in for two.
Darian Monteaugudo was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Coahulla Creek, and Glines doubled too.
The teams play again Tuesday in Varnell at 5:55 p.m.
Sonoraville 11, Murray County 1
Murray County (5-17) dropped a home game Friday 11-1 to Sonoraville (17-7).
Murray was held off the board until a Gage Winkler RBI single in the fifth, but Sonoraville had an eight-run advantage by that point.
The Phoenix scored three more in the sixth to end the game.
Landon McCamy got the only other Indian hit.
The teams square off again Tuesday at 5:55 p.m. in Sonoraville.
South Paulding 10, Dalton 0
Dalton (13-8) dropped its fifth straight game with a 10-0 road setback against South Paulding (22-4) Friday night.
The Spartans held Dalton to two hits, which were both put into play by Tyson Greenwade.
The Catamounts look to break out of a tough stretch or region losses when they host Carrollton at 5:55 Tuesday to start the final two-game series of the regular season.
