Coahulla Creek 17, LaFayette 2
Coahulla Creek (6-6) shot past LaFayette (4-9) 17-2 at home on Thursday.
The Colts led 3-0 after two innings, then blasted 11 runs in the third inning.
Ryan Langford was 4-for-4 with two RBIs, and Ben Glines was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Coahulla Creek piled up 17 hits in the four-inning game, while Glines held LaFayette to one hit from the mound. He struck out four.
The Colts play at Rockmart Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 3, North Murray 2
Despite Daniel Skojac’s game-tying seventh-inning home run, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (7-5) downed North Murray (4-8) 3-2 Thursday.
Skojac’s solo shot in the top of the seventh knotted the game at 2 headed into the bottom of the seventh, but LFO loaded the bases and sent in the winning run.
North Murray was held to two hits, with Skojac also singling.
On the mound, Skojac allowed seven hits and struck out three.
North Murray plays at Adairsville tonight at 5:55.
North Cobb Christian 10, Christian Heritage 3
Christian Heritage (3-10) couldn’t keep up with North Cobb Christian (10-2) in a 10-3 road loss Thursday.
Elian Bautista and Josiah Chiesa each went 2-for-4 for the Lions, and Camp Carpenter, Brennan Corn and Brennen Richards drove in a run.
The Lions host Darlington tonight at 5.
Rockmart 11, Murray County 0
Murray County (1-8) was held to one hit in an 11-0 shutout loss at Rockmart (7-4) Thursday.
Rockmart scored four in the first inning and put up seven runs in the third inning.
Murray’s Landon McCamy singled for the Indians’ only hit.
Murray County is back in action tonight against Ringgold at 5:55.
