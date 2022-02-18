Dalton logo

Dalton 10, North Murray 3

Dalton (1-0) opened its season with a 10-3 win at home over North Murray (1-1).

Dalton's Brady Pendley and Tyler Neises each finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

The game was the first for the Catamounts under new head coach Ronnie Natola.

North Murray plays today at 1:30 p.m. at Chattooga, while Dalton's next game is against the Mountaineers Tuesday in Chatsworth at 5:30 p.m.

Saint Francis 4, Christian Heritage 2

Christian Heritage (1-1) fell to Saint Francis (1-0) 4-2 on Friday.

The teams were tied at two in the top of the fifth, but Saint Francis scored the final two runs to take the win.

Josiah Chiesa went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Evan Hood and David Person combined to strike out four.

The Lions play today at 10:30 a.m. against Mount Pisgah Christian.

