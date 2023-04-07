Bremen 5, Coahulla Creek 4
Bremen (15-6) took the lead in the sixth inning to defeat Coahulla Creek (11-10) 5-4 in Bremen Friday afternoon in a Region 6-3A game.
After two scoreless innings, Bremen broke the tie with four runs in the bottom of the third inning.
The Colts battled back to tie the game with two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth.
In the fourth, Isaiah Hernandez and Fernando Hernandez reached base on back-to-back singles. Julian Childs belted a double into left field to bring them both home. In the fifth, a Keith Collins sacrifice fly sent in Pedro SanMartin after he tagged up. Then, a Like Swiney single to center sent in Bailey Stroud.
Bremen scored the winning run with a double in the sixth. Coahulla Creek’s three batters went down in order in the top of the seventh.
Isaiah Hernandez finished 2-for-3 for Coahulla Creek. Childs pitched into the sixth inning for the Colts, striking out two.
Coahulla Creek tries split the series with Bremen in Varnell on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
