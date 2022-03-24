Adairsville 4, Murray County 3
A walk-off winner led Adairsville (8-4) over Murray County (1-11) 4-3 Thursday.
The game was tied at 3 entering the bottom of the seventh inning. Adairsville loaded the bases, and a single allowed the Tigers to score the go-ahead run.
Murray scored all three of its runs in the fifth inning.
Ashton Bowen drove in Betancourt Lucas, then Jackson Bearden scored on a wild pitch. Bowen then came in on another wild pitch.
On the mound, Landon McCamy and Trystan Perry held Adairsville to three hits and combined for six strikeouts.
The teams play again tonight at 5:55 in Chatsworth.
Rockmart 9, Coahulla Creek 4
Coahulla Creek (6-8) dropped a game at Rockmart (10-4) 9-4 Thursday night.
After Coahulla Creek took a 4-3 lead in the top of the third, Rockmart put up four runs in the third and ran past the Colts for the win.
Ben Glines was 2-for-2, accounting for half of Coahulla Creek’s hits, with an RBI. Luke Swiney also had an RBI single.
The Region 6-3A foes play again tonight in Varnell to complete a two-game series.
Sonoraville 16, North Murray 5
North Murray (4-11) scored three first-inning runs, but the Mountaineers couldn’t keep up with Sonoraville (10-4) in a 16-5 defeat Thursday.
North Murray was held to just two hits. Logan Malchesky had an RBI single, and Grayson Bartley also had singles.
The teams play again tonight at Sonoraville.
Walker 11, Christian Heritage 5
Christian Heritage (5-11) held an early lead, but Walker (4-5) shot past the Lions 11-5 in Dalton Thursday.
Christian Heritage led 2-1 headed into the fifth inning, but Walker exploded for six runs in the fifth. After Walker added three more in the sixth, Christian Heritage responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning but couldn’t get any closer.
Elian Bautista was 2-for-4 for Christian Heritage, and Brennan Corn hit a double.
The Lions host Murray County Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
