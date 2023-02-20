Coahulla Creek 4, Trion 2
Coahulla Creek (3-1) defeated Trion (1-2) 4-2 at home Monday.
The Colts scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to grab a 4-1 lead, then limited Trion to one run in the top of the seventh to end the game.
Julian Childs pitched five innings for Coahulla Creek, striking out eight and allowing two hits and one run.
Keith Collins finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Colts. Fernando Hernandez had a double and an RBI.
The teams play again, this time at Trion, tonight at 5:30.
LaFayette 12, North Murray 9
North Murray (1-3) dropped a home game to LaFayette (2-4) 12-9 on Monday.
LaFayette, which picked up a 4-2 win over North Murray on Friday, swept the two-game series.
LaFayette took a 9-3 lead in the fourth inning of a back-and-forth game. North Murray answered with three more in the fourth, but LaFayette held off the comeback.
Alex Brown belted a homer and had three RBIs. Grayson Bartley was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for North Murray. Joel Mallett had a double, and Leo Hernandez had two RBIs.
North Murray plays at Pickens on Wednesday.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7, Northwest Whitfield 6
Despite two home runs by Gavin Morgan, Northwest Whitfield (3-1) dropped a game 7-6 in extra innings at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (3-1) Monday.
Northwest scored the first six runs of the game. LFO cut it to 6-1 in the third, then tied it with five runs in the fifth.
A walk-off run in the bottom of the eighth inning sunk the Bruins.
Morgan’s two home runs netted five RBIs. Hank Scruggs finished 2-for-4, while Cameron Collins had an RBI. Northwest plays at Ringgold Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Murray County 12, Gilmer 4
Murray County (1-2) grabbed its first win of the year with a 12-4 victory over Gilmer (1-2) at home Monday.
Murray turned a 6-4 lead into a commanding 12-4 mark with a six-run sixth inning.
Jackson Bearden and Lucas Betancourt each had three RBIs. Bode Saylors was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Bearden went six innings on the mound, allowing five hits and striking out five.
The Indians host Christian Heritage on Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Rome 8, Christian Heritage 3
Christian Heritage (3-1) took its first loss of the season with an 8-3 loss to Rome (3-2) on Monday.
Rome scored two runs in the top of the first to grab the advantage early. The Lions cut Rome’s lead to 3-2 in the sixth inning, but Rome pulled away with five in the seventh.
Sawyer Corn was 2-for-3 for Christian Heritage, while Brennan Corn was 2-for-4. David Person had a triple, and Jace Denson and Evan Hood each had an RBI.
Person pitched four innings as the starter for Christian Heritage, allowing two runs and striking out four.
The Lions took the loss after sweeping a doubleheader over Mount Pisgah Christian on Saturday.
The Lions play St. Francis at home at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.