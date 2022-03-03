Armuchee 10, Southeast Whitfield 9
Armuchee (3-5) scored three runs in the sixth inning to get past Southeast Whitfield (2-7) 10-9 Thursday in Dalton.
Southeast opened the scoring with five runs in the bottom of the second inning. Armuchee grabbed a 7-5 lead in the fourth inning before Southeast scored four more to take back the 9-7 lead.
Johnny Vega was 3-for-4 for Southeast, while Matthew Shoemaker had a double and three RBIs. Drake Burke, Brady Ensley and Nate Seay each had two hits.
The Raiders host Heritage Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Christian Heritage 8, LaFayette 5
Christian Heritage (2-6) snapped a six-game skid with an 8-5 win at LaFayette (2-6) Wednesday.
Elian Bautista and Josiah Chiesa both went 2-for-4 for the Lions, with Bautista batting in four runs.
Chiesa struck out four batters in five innings.
The Lions play at Sonoraville tonight at 5:55 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 2, Heritage 1
Coahulla Creek (3-4) grabbed a 2-1 win over Heritage (3-3) at home Thursday night.
Keith Collins ran home for the game-winning run in the sixth inning after tagging up after a Luke Swiney pop fly. Heritage scored its first run of the game in the top of the sixth to knot the game.
Ben Glines pitched the first six innings for the Colts, allowing just three hits and striking out four. Bailey Stroud finished out the seventh inning without allowing a hit. Trevor Headrick had a double for the Colts.
Coahulla Creek plays on the road against Woodland Monday at 5:55 p.m.
Dalton 8, Ringgold 1
Caleb Nix hit a grand slam as Dalton (4-1) bounced back from its first loss with an 8-1 victory over Ringgold (2-6) at home Wednesday.
After Ringgold scored in the top of the first, Dalton held the Tigers off the board the rest of the way, with a Parker Eicholtz three-run homer in the third followed by Nix's slam in the fifth. Tyler Neises added an RBI single in the sixth.
Orlando Santiago pitched a complete game for Dalton, allowing just three hits and striking out four.
Dalton plays Ringgold again Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in a game that will be played at AT&T Field in Chattanooga, the home of the minor league Chattanooga Lookouts.
Northwest Whitfield 8, North Murray 6
Four seventh-inning runs from Northwest Whitfield (5-3) led the Bruins over North Murray (4-4) 8-6 in Chatsworth Thursday.
The teams entered the seventh inning tied at four. The Bruins put up four in the top of the seventh. North Murray responded with two runs, but couldn't extend the game.
Seth Riverman's home run was one of four Northwest hits in the game. Aiden Hosford and Hank Scruggs hit doubles, while Cade Fisher had two RBIs.
Sebastian Villareal belted a triple for North Murray, while Brylan Bond had a double.
Keaton McQuaig and Hank Harrison combined on the mound for the Bruins to strike out 13 batters. Taylor Frazier pitched five innings for North Murray, striking out six and allowing two hits.
Northwest plays at LaFayette tonight at 5:30, while the Mountaineers host Dade County at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday.
