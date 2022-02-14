Calhoun 10, Northwest Whitfield 6
Calhoun (1-0) scored six runs in the sixth inning to steal a 10-6 victory over Northwest (0-1) in the season opener for both teams in Calhoun on Monday.
The game was tied at four entering the sixth inning. Northwest scored two in the seventh, but couldn’t put together a comeback.
Aiden Hosford and Keaton McQuaig both had two hits and two RBIs for Northwest, while Hank Scruggs had a two-RBI double. Cade Fisher struck out nine for Northwest.
The Bruins host LaFayette tonight at 5:30.
North Murray 26, Gordon Central 7
North Murray (1-0) was held scoreless through four innings, then exploded for 26 in the fifth and sixth to take a season-opening 26-7 victory at Gordon Central (0-1).
Gordon Central led 5-0 entering the fifth, when North Murray went off for 16 runs in the inning.
Alex Brown and Ken Mascia each had two hits and four RBIs for the Mountaineers. Taylor Frazier had three RBIs.
North Murray plays at Dalton at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Southeast Whitfield 17, Chattooga 3
Southeast Whitfield (1-0) took a convincing win over Chattooga (0-1) 17-3 on the road Monday to open the season.
The Raiders earned the win in the debut of new head coach Chad Ikerd.
Hunter Bailey and Elijah Couch both finished with three hits and three RBIs apiece, while Couch stole four bases, leading the way for a Southeast team that tallied 14 stolen bases.
Brady Ensley had one hit and three RBIs, while Drake Burke and Johnny Vega split time on the mound for Southeast, combining for 11 strikeouts and just four hits allowed.
Southeast hosts Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe today at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.