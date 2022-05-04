Northwest Whitfield opened a second round Class 4A playoff series with a win, but Savannah's Benedictine bounced back with two wins to eliminate the Bruins from the playoffs.
The host Cadets (28-5) dealt the final blow Wednesday, downing Northwest (20-16) 12-2 in five innings in game 3.
Benedictine's Justin Thomas and Ben Hollerbech hit first-inning home runs, and the Bruins couldn't catch up.
Northwest responded with a run in the top of the second when a Will Roper grounder let Cade Fisher sprint home on a fielder's choice.
Benedictine added another in the third inning, then broke open the game in the fourth. The Cadets piled up six runs to put the Bruins in danger of a mercy rule ending.
The Bruins added their second run in the top of the fifth when a Fisher grounder let Zander Frady score, but Benedictine scored three in the bottom half of the inning to close out the game and the series.
Seth Riverman finished 2-for-2 for the Bruins.
Benedictine advanced to play the winner of a second round series between Marist and Troup County.
