Northwest Whitfield (19-14) and Benedictine (26-4) split the first two games in a Class 4A second round series in Savannah on Tuesday.
A deciding game 3 will be played today at 4 p.m.
The Bruins won the first game 7-2, then Benedictine responded to win 16-6 to knot the series.
In game 1, Northwest pitcher Cade Fisher limited a strong Benedictine offense to two runs to help the Bruins get the win. Fisher allowed five hits and struck out nine.
Benedictine had only been held to as few as two runs once all season, and the Cadets scored 22 and 11 in a first round sweep of Westover.
Benedictine led 2-1 headed into the bottom of the fifth, but Northwest plated three runs in each of the last two innings to grab the win.
Keaton McQuaig belted a solo home run, and Austin Cooley and Jayden Santiago each had an RBI. Fisher was 2-for-4 at the plate.
In game 2, the Bruins didn’t fare nearly as well against the Benedictine bats.
The Cadets led 16-6 headed into the bottom of the fifth, and Northwest managed three runs in the fifth but couldn’t cut the deficit to keep the game going.
Cooley was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs in game 2, and Santiago and Seth Riverman each had a double.
The series winner advances to play the winner of a second round series between Marist and Troup County.
