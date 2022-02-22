LaFayette 4, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (2-4) was shut out 4-0 at LaFayette (1-5) Tuesday night.
The Raiders were held to just one hit on the night, which came off the bat of Cesar Hernandez.
The teams play again in LaFayette at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Northwest Whitfield 2, Coahulla Creek 0
Two first-inning runs were the only points added to the board as Northwest Whitfield (2-2) held off Coahulla Creek (1-3) 2-0 in Tunnel Hill Tuesday.
RBIs from Keaton McQuaig and Aiden Hosford were the lone runs scored on a night that saw just four total hits.
Northwest’s Cade Fisher completed the game and held the Colts to just one hit and struck out 10, while a duo of Justin Baker and Julian Childs allowed just three hits and struck out eight Bruin batters.
The teams play again Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Varnell.
Rome 10, Christian Heritage 0
Rome (3-1) avenged a 10-1 loss to Christian Heritage (1-4) earlier in the year by defeating the Lions 10-0 in Rome Tuesday.
The game ended due to mercy rule after five innings with Christian Heritage down by 10.
Josiah Chiesa and Evan Hood collected the only hits of the night for the Lions.
The Lions host Fellowship Christian at 5:55 p.m. Thursday.
