Christian Heritage School was knocked out of the playoffs by visiting Lake Oconee Academy Friday night in the first round of the Class A DII playoffs.
The Lions were the higher seed and played at home, but Lake Oconee grabbed two wins by one run apiece to end the Christian Heritage season.
Lake Oconee won 6-5 in the opener and 3-2 in the second game to take the series.
The visitors opened the first game strong with three runs in the top of the first, and three more runs late made a Christian Heritage comeback fall a run shy.
Jackson Locke was 2-for-4 for the Lions, and Doran and Person both doubled.
In the second game, Christian Heritage grabbed an early lead and held a 2-1 advantage entering the bottom of the seventh, but two runs from the Titans erased the lead and ended the Lions’ season.
Christian Heritage was held to just four hits in the game and hung close despite the Titans tallying 12.
Lake Oconee advances to the second round of the playoffs.
