Dalton was ousted from the first round of the Class 5A playoffs at Loganville Monday night.
The Catamounts (9-19) fell 11-1 and 11-4 to the Region 8-5A champion Red Devils (25-7) in a doubleheader Monday, ending their playoff run after two games.
Loganville advances to the Class 5A Sweet 16, where it will host either Chapel Hill or Greater Atlanta Christian.
In the opener, a six-run second inning from Loganville put Dalton in a big early hole. Dalton managed a run in the fifth, but Loganville ended the game after six innings due to the mercy rule.
In the second game, a powerful Red Devil attack piled up 11 runs again. Dalton got bats going for two runs in the third and a run apiece in the fourth and seventh, but the Catamounts couldn’t catch up.
Dalton completed a late-season rally that earned the Catamounts their first playoff appearance since 2017.
Dalton finished the regular season 6-2 after a 3-15 start to the year to snag Region 7-5A’s fourth seed.
