Northwest Whitfield (21-12) fell 7-1 in game three of a first round Class 4A playoff series on Thursday at Druid Hills (18-8), ending the Bruins' season.
Northwest won Wednesday's game one 3-0, but dropped game two 6-3.
On Thursday, Northwest led the top of the first inning with a run, but couldn't light up the scoreboard again as Druid Hills pulled ahead and away.
Northwest did manage 10 hits, including 3-for-4 performances from both Cade Fisher and Aiden Hosford, but couldn't bring baserunners home.
Druid Hills moved on to the Class 4A Sweet 16.
