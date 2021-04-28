High school baseball playoffs: Northwest splits first two against Druid Hills; North Hall eliminates Coahulla Creek

Northwest Whitfield 3, Druid Hills 0
Druid Hills 6, Northwest Whitfield 3
Northwest Whitfield (21-11) split the first two games in a Class 4A first-round playoff series with Druid Hills (17-8). The teams play a game three to decide the series yoday at 4:30 p.m.
The Bruins won game one 3-0 thanks to a one-hit pitching performance from Cade Fisher. Fisher struck out 16 in a complete seven innings.
Northwest put a run on the board in the first inning, then scored two more in the fifth. Aiden Hosford finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
In game two, a pitching combination of Fisher, Matt Redmond and Keaton McQuaig held Druid Hills to just two hits, but that was enough for a 6-3 win.
Northwest took a 3-2 lead in the third, but wouldn't score again.
North Hall 7, Coahulla Creek 0
North Hall 5, Coahulla Creek 0
North Hall (25-4) got two shutout wins Wednesday to sweep Coahulla Creek (11-16) out of the Class 3A playoffs.
The Colts were held to seven total hits in the two games as the Region 7-3A champions peppered runs onto the board.
North Hall moves on to the second round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.