Adairsville 9, Coahulla Creek 5
Coahulla Creek (12-11) dropped a game 9-5 at Adairsville (13-10) Thursday.
The Colts attempted to mount a comeback after falling behind 7-0, but the climb ended four runs short.
Keith Collins and Luke Swiney each doubled and had an RBI for the Colts. Fernando Hernandez also drove in a run.
Julian Childs struck out seven Adairsville hitters.
The two battle in the second and final game of the Region 6-3A series tonight at 5:55.
Bowdon 6, Christian Heritage 5
A Christian Heritage (7-11) comeback fell a run short against Bowdon (14-9) Wednesday.
The Lions trailed 5-0 after the first inning. Christian Heritage cut the score to 5-4 with four runs in the fourth, but Bowdon never let the Lions all the way back.
Christian Heritage made it a game despite tallying just two hits. Levi Holland and Jackson Locke singled. Holland drove in two runs.
Locke also helped steady the game from the mound after the disastrous first inning. He came in in relief to strike out four and allow just three hits and one run across four innings. Sawyer Corn also pitched two scoreless innings.
Chrtistian Heritage hosts Mt. Zion for a doubleheader tonight at 5.
Cedartown 14, Southeast Whitfield 4
Cedartown 12, Southeast Whitfield 1
Cedartown (18-6) cruised past Southeast Whitfield (1-24) in both games of a Wednesday doubleheader.
Southeast lost 14-4 and 12-1 after falling 18-1 to Cedartown in game one of the series on Monday.
In Wednesday’s opener, a late spurt of four runs from Southeast wasn’t enough to overcome Cedartown. The Bulldogs responded to their lead being cut to 9-4 with five more runs that ended the game via mercy rule after the fifth.
Southeast’s Elijah Couch went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Alden Patterson, Johnny Vega and Mason Williams each drove in a run.
In the second game, Southeast trailed 2-1 entering the third, but 10 runs across the third and fourth ended the game prematurely.
Vega and Jesse Nava each had one of Southeast’s two hits.
Central-Carrollton 12, Northwest Whitfield 5
Central-Carrollton 4, Northwest Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield (10-14) dropped both games of a Region 7-4A doubleheader to Central-Carrollton Wednesday to give up a sweep in the three-game series.
After falling to Central 2-1 in the opener Monday, Northwest lost 12-5 and 4-0 on the road Wednesday.
In the first-game, a six-run second inning for Central put the Bruins behind. Northwest responded with four in the third, but Central scored three in the bottom of the inning and pulled away.
Hank Scruggs was 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs in the game. Seth Riverman was 2-for-4 and Austin Cooley doubled.
In game two, Northwest was held to two hits in the shutout loss. Gavin Morgan and Austin Darnell singled, but the Bruins couldn’t get on the board.
Northwest starts a three-game series with a game at Ringgold’s Heritage on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Dalton 15, Hiram 0
Dalton (7-16) completed a three-game sweep of Region 7-5A opponent Hiram (4-18) with a 15-0 victory Thursday at home.
Dalton swept the doubleheader at Hiram that opened the series on Tuesday.
Thursday’s win capped a happy senior night for Catamount seniors Jackson Blackwood, Tyler Neises, Tyson Greenwade and Asael Guzman.
The Catamounts play Calhoun in a Monday doubleheader that starts a three-game series. First pitch is at 5 p.m.
Murray County 18, Gordon Central 8
Murray County 13, Gordon Central 5
Murray County (3-19) broke out of a 17-game losing streak with a pair of convincing wins on Wednesday.
The Indians downed Gordon Central 18-8 and 13-5 in a home doubleheader Wednesday, seizing a win in the three-game Region 7-2A series after dropping the first game on the road Tuesday.
Murray County played the first four innings of Wednesday’s first game without a run, but the Indians exploded for 17 runs in the fifth inning. Landon Bennett opened the scoring with an RBI double, and then a cavalcade of walks and errors helped Murray pile up runs.
Landon McCamy was responsible for bringing in three runs, and Braxton Vineyard added a double to Bennett’s.
In the second game, a more balanced offense throughout the game helped Murray to the 13-5 win. Gordon Central took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third, but the Indians took control from there.
Bennett and Brayden Colter both had two hits. McCamy, Vineyard and Trae Davenport each recorded two RBIs.
Murray hosts rival North Murray for the start of a three-game series Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.